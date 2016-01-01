This is Brooklyn
2016 Annual Meeting Video Produced by BIB Media
Brooklyn Chamber Strategic Plan
The Brooklyn Chamber has commissioned a 5 Year Strategic Plan
Brooklyn Economic Report
2016 ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE BROOKLYN ECONOMY
Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
Our mission is to promote a healthy and robust business environment and to serve as an advocate for our member businesses throughout Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Business Solutions Center Courses
Member Discounts
Check Back Soon
iBrooklyn
iBrooklyn
Member Advocacy
The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has a proven track record of advocating for the business community at the city, state and federal levels of government. This is achieved through a tireless dedication to the economic development of Brooklyn, and regular interaction with elected officials.
2016 Brooklyn Agenda for Growth: